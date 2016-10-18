Cross-Country: Red Wing runners sweep Big Nine titles

Boys

The Red Wing boys won their first-ever Big Nine team championship, and the first conference title since 2010 as a part of the now-defunct Missota Conference, with a team score of 59. The Wingers managed to hold off Rochester Century (71), Owatonna (95), Northfield (130) and Winona (135).

Asa Beckner and Bryan Zucker both finished in the top 10 for Red Wing, with Beckner placing sixth in 16 minutes, 53.3 seconds, followed by Zucker's ninth-place showing of 17:02.1.

Following the top 10 twosome was Tom Nemanich in 13th place (17:10.7), followed by Jonah Leise in 15th (17:17.0) and Skyler Bennyhoff in 16th (17:17.1). Tucker Wallin (31st, 17:40.8) and Wyatt Weston (47th, 17:56.9) also competed for the Wingers.

Century's Antonio Judson was the conference individual champion with a time of 16:19.6, beating Owatonna's Braydon Kubat by 18 seconds.

Girls

Led by Big Nine individual champion Grace Johnson, the Red Wing girls finished with a score of 53 points, beating out Rochester Century (73) and Mankato West (119). Rochester Mayo (127) and Northfield (160) finished fourth and fifth.

Johnson narrowly beat out Century's Alyson Welch for top honors with a time of 18:53.6, compared to Welch's 18:55.1. Jasmyn Armstrong aided the Wingers' cause with a fourth-place time of 19:07.8. Adelle DeSutter jumped ahead of the Red Wing pack with a 14th-place time of 20:17.9, followed by Tori Leitner (16th, 20:21.5) and Elise Leise (18th, 20:29.0). Although her time didn't count in the team score, Grace Dube also finished in the top 20 with a 19th-place time of 20:33.5, and Ariana Mollgaard wrapped up the Wingers' day in 48th (21:37.3).

On Oct. 27, Red Wing cross-country team will be back at Brooktree Golf Course to compete in the Section 1AA championship.