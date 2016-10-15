Football: Packers wallop Wingers in the trenches

After a fairly-even first half, Austin’s maulers on the line of scrimmage made sure they were leaving Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field with a win.

After snapping a 16-game losing streak last week, the Packers ran over Red Wing to the tune of 370 rushing yards en route to a 43-21 Big Southeast Blue Division win on Friday.

“I thought we had a good week of practice but things didn’t materialize the way we planned in part of the game,” said Wingers’ co-head coach Kyle Blahnik. “When you don’t execute, there’s problems out there. It doesn’t matter who you play.”

Clair Austin, Red Wing’s other co-head coach, added, “It’s a game of momentum and they were bigger, faster, stronger than us. And they proved that in the second half by taking over the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

The first play from scrimmage offered a glimmer of hope that has often eluded the Wingers all year.

After the opening kickoff went into the end zone, Red Wing (0-7, 0-4 Blue) ran a jet sweep to wideout Jawon Terry, who sprinted by the Packers’ defense for an 80-yard touchdown.

“In practice, coach said it was going to work,” said Terry, who ran for 78 yards on three attempts. “We felt pretty good about it. We blocked pretty well. We got used to the play (in practice) and it worked out.”

Blahnik added, “Jawon can be a pretty dynamic guy with the football so we wanted to give him a chance to get up field and get some chances to touch the rock this week.”

With its spread option look, Austin drove 57 yards on its opening drive, tying the game up on a QB keeper by Tate Hebrink. Then after the wind kept a Red Wing punt in the red zone, the Packers (2-5, 1-2 Blue) took a 14-7 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Tabarie Gunsallus.

Whether it was the Packers’ read option or a pitch from Hebrink in the backfield, Austin’s running game did plenty to keep the Wingers guessing all night.

“It was pretty hard trying to get off the corner to get a tackle,” Terry said. “Coach (Austin) got a little frustrated, guys weren’t listening and they were breaking to the outside. We just got to play better.”

But the Wingers had hope in the first, starting with a six-play, 57-yard drive that finished with Mac DeSutter getting in the end zone on a 5-yard run, making it 14-14. DeSutter had 17 yards on 12 carries while Seth Morem pounded the ball up the gut for 62 yards on 16 attempts.

“We tried to do some different things this week and get some more guys involved and get the ball outside a little more,” Blahnik said.

Then on the Packers’ next drive, DeSutter intercepted the ball, giving Red Wing the ball on the Austin 15-yard line.

The Wingers got it down to fourth-and-one on the 6-yard line before a false start moved the ball back, killing the drive. Then in the second quarter, Red Wing appeared to stop Austin in its tracks with a tackle for loss before being flagged for a late hit on the sidelines. Two plays later, Gunsallus scored from seven yards out, making it a 20-14 lead into halftime.

“There was some missed assignments and we gave up some scores there,” Austin said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times with the late hit and jumping offsides on the goal line.”

With the one-score lead, the Packers proceeded to take over the line of scrimmage. At the 10:21 mark of the third quarter, Gunsallus scored his third and final touchdown from six yards out, finishing the game with 222 yards on 35 rushing attempts. Then later in the third, Hebrink found Jany Gash across the middle for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Austin’s final score came with 5:27 remaining when backup quarterback Nate Murphy scampered 16 yards into the end zone to make it 43-14.

Getting out-gained on offense 243-63 in the second half, the only bright spot for Red Wing after halftime came with two minutes left when backup quarterback David Howe connected with Seth Cushing for a 26-yard score.

“Right now, we’re just a struggling football team. We’re trying to find some identity with people,” Austin said. “Next week, we’re pretty much going to go senior-laden and let the seniors play out the season the way they should.”

That final home contest will come against Mankato West on Wednesday. The Cougars come into the MEA-shortened week at 3-4 after taking a 21-17 loss to Winona in Week 7.