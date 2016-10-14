Volleyball: Red Wing falls to Northfield
Northfield has lost just twice this season, and sits in second place in the Big Nine Conference. Red Wing came into Thursday's match looking for its fifth win and coming off a loss to Rochester Mayo, but with wins in three of its last four.
The first set was fairly close, but the Raiders turned it on in the second and third to win the league contest 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-7).
“They're one of the top teams in the conference, and you could see why,” said Red Wing head coach Dave Lyons. “They're really good.”
Vanessa Frazier had a team-high eight kills for the Wingers, with Madisyn Lyons adding five kills and 10 digs. Grace Pagel led Red Wing with 10 digs, and Macy Koester had 15 assists.
The Wingers will wrap up the regular season next week with home matches against Austin, on Monday, and Winona, on Tuesday.