Girls Tennis: Wingers close out 2016
Emily Otteson had an easy time in the first round of the Section 1AA individual tournament on Thursday, and then battled to a solid quarterfinal victory before falling in straight sets to the Big Nine Conference champion, ending the season for Red Wing.
Rochester Century's Sumedha Bandi was no problem for Otteson, who swept the match. In the quarters, Otteson was slowed a bit by Farmington's Ryan Jara, but came away with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win.
Then came Rochester Mayo's Emma Trncic. Otteson's run stopped in the semifinals with Trncic's 6-2, 6-0 victory.
Anika Nybo and the doubles teams of McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek, and Hollie Fehrman and Maria Haley all lost in the first round.