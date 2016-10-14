Girls Tennis: Wingers close out 2016

Rochester Century's Sumedha Bandi was no problem for Otteson, who swept the match. In the quarters, Otteson was slowed a bit by Farmington's Ryan Jara, but came away with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win.

Then came Rochester Mayo's Emma Trncic. Otteson's run stopped in the semifinals with Trncic's 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Anika Nybo and the doubles teams of McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek, and Hollie Fehrman and Maria Haley all lost in the first round.