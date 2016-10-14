Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Soccer: Northfield ends Red Wing's season

    By resports Today at 3:31 p.m.

    In their regular-season meeting, Red Wing had trouble stopping the Northfield offense on the way to a 5-0 loss.

    On Thursday, with a trip to the Section 1A semifinals on the line, the Wingers were able to show more fight. But, the result stayed the same in the win-loss column as the third-seeded Raiders eliminated the sixth-seeded Wingers from postseason play with a 1-0 victory in Northfield.

    The game-deciding goal came in the 52nd minute after Northfield's Max Felland scored on a penalty kick after Finn Muir drew a foul.

    Red Wing's season comes to a close at 4-13-1 overall.  

    Explore related topics:sportswingersboys soccerRed Wing
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness