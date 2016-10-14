Boys Soccer: Northfield ends Red Wing's season
In their regular-season meeting, Red Wing had trouble stopping the Northfield offense on the way to a 5-0 loss.
On Thursday, with a trip to the Section 1A semifinals on the line, the Wingers were able to show more fight. But, the result stayed the same in the win-loss column as the third-seeded Raiders eliminated the sixth-seeded Wingers from postseason play with a 1-0 victory in Northfield.
The game-deciding goal came in the 52nd minute after Northfield's Max Felland scored on a penalty kick after Finn Muir drew a foul.
Red Wing's season comes to a close at 4-13-1 overall.