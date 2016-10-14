Cross-Country: Winger backups finish fourth at K-M

Boys

With Nick Shannon leading the way, the Wingers tallied 98 points, fighting off Hayfield's fifth-place score of 148. Northfield won the meat with 22 points, followed by Kasson-Mantorville's 36 and Byron's 93.

Shannon finished the race in 19 minutes, 1.5 seconds, followed by Abe DeJong's 17th-place time of 19:07.5. Jonas Hart (20th, 19:26.6), Peter Mitchell (21st, 19:26.9) and Nick Bayley (24th, 20:02.7) rounded out the team score while Ian Kriese (28th, 20:49.4) and Calvin Pagel (29th, 20:56.5) also competed for Red Wing.

Northfield's Clay Quiring was the individual champion in 17:28.8, beating K-M's Brennan Gustafson's 17:37.6.

Girls

All five of the Red Wing girls' top runners placed in the top 20 as the team accumulated 81 team points. Northfield also won the girls' meet with 27 points, followed by Kasson-Mantorville (57) and Byron (71).

Serena Snider was Red Wing's top performer, crossing the finish line in 11th place at 22:22.0, followed by Reyana Leise (15th, 23:10.0), Emily Hart (17th, 23:20.4), Carolyn Hanson (18th, 23:23.5) and Willa Nagel (20th, 24:35.9). Mariah Hall (21st, 24:38.5) and Teagan Cyr (23rd, 25:03.7) also took the course for Red Wing.

K-M's Courtney West took top honors with a first-place time of 19:42.0, beating Byron's Hannah Higgins' 21:08.7.