Girls Soccer: Wingers fall just short against Byron

Josie Bisgard scored the lone goal of the game with 12 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half on a shot that deflected off of a Red Wing player, ricocheting past Winger goalie Paige Harlow.

“The girls played a great match with equal amounts of possession and played great team defense,” said Red Wing head coach David Thurston. “It was one unlucky goal against us that was the difference, the girls left everything they had on the pitch.”

The loss ends the Wingers' season with a 5-10-2 record. The wins may not be there, but going forward, there is a lot of momentum. Thurston switched to a new system this season, and it paid off down the stretch with narrow losses to Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo, and a win over Austin.

“Byron was prepared for our attack by scouting our game against PEM on Tuesday, and had two players marking up our striker,” Thurston said. “Losing 1-0 to the No. 1 seed in the section reinforces the quality of this team.”