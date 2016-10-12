Boys Soccer: Second-half goals help Wingers advance

Red Wing's Konner Brickey corrals the ball during the first half of Tuesday's Section 1A first-round match against PEM/DE at Russ "Cougar" Marshall Field in Red Wing. The Wingers advanced with a 2-1 victory. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Red Wing's Brian Lopez races by a PEM/DE defender in the offensive zone during the first half of Tuesday's Section 1A first-round game at Russ "Cougar" Marshall Field. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Red Wing's Barrent Blaney is embraced by teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in the 66th minute of Tuesday's Section 1A first-round game against PEM/DE at Russ "Cougar" Marshall Field. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Bill Redman made a promise to Red Wing head boys' soccer coach Tony Casci a promise: You'll get to coach at least one more game this season.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, 10 hours before the Wingers took to the field for its Section 1A playoff opener against Plainview-Elgin-Millville/Dover-Eyota, Casci and his wife had their first baby, putting Redman in charge for one night only.

“(Casci) sent me a text yesterday that I was going to have to run practice and he probably wasn't going to make it tonight,” Redman said. “I told Casci when I talked to him last that I will get him a game and he will coach at least one more game. I promised him that and I can't go back on that promise. We wanted to win this for baby Casci.”

And with a pair of second-half goals and a strong night in net from goalkeeper Payton Anderson, sixth-seeded Red Wing advanced with a 2-1 win over No. 11 PEM/DE.

“It was quite different,” senior striker Aleksi Hedetniemi said of Redman leading the team on Tuesday. “But it was great news with baby Casci coming. We're all happy for Casci.”

The Bulldogs managed to strike first in the 25th minute when Connor Martin curved a shot just out of the reach of Anderson for a 1-0 lead, which would last all the way to halftime.

During the break, the Wingers' emphasis was focused on staying aggressive on the offensive end.

“I told the boys, we need to get shots. That's the only way (we're going to win),” Redman said. “We really emphasized shots tonight. Just shoot the ball and press hard.”

Three minutes into the second half, that new-found aggressiveness paid off when Barrent Blaney drew a foul in the box, setting up a penalty shot. Hedetniemi, the Wingers' leading scorer, tied the game at 1-1 with his eighth goal of the season.

“(Blaney's) a fast player,” Hedetniemi said, “and I got (the shot) where I wanted it to go.”

With the game still tied 1-1 in the 63rd minute, Anderson came up with perhaps his biggest save of the year when he stopped a penalty kick attempt by PEM/DE's William Yankosky.

“Payton has been amazing and he just seems to, every game, find another level,” Redman said. “There's a reason he's leading the state in saves. It's not luck, he's just an incredible keeper.”

Three minutes later, Blaney, who started the season on the junior varsity, put the Wingers into the next round.

At the 66th minute, Blaney found some room behind the Bulldogs' defense and took a shot, only to see the ball go off the post. But as it would turn out, Blaney got another chance he wouldn't waste.

“My teammate Hayden McNamee picked it up and I saw a second hope,” Blaney said. “He got it to me and I got it in. … There's nothing else like (scoring a game-deciding goal). It's the greatest feeling in the world.”

And it was a goal that helped Redman keep his promise to Casci.

“This was a Winger victory. This was a team win tonight,” Redman said.

Red Wing will now head into a second-round match-up against third-seeded Northfield on Thursday. The Raiders opened postseason play with an 8-0 victory over Stewartville on Tuesday.

In their previous meeting, on Oct. 6, Northfield shut out the Wingers 5-0 in Northfield.

“I know (Northfield's) a good team. They're very skilled,” Blaney said. “But I know if we work hard and play as a team, we can beat them.”