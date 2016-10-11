Girls Swimming: Red Wing fifth at section True Team

On Saturday in Northfield, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team took to the water for the Section 1A True Team championship, finishing in fifth place.

Northfield clinched a True Team state berth with a score of 1,919, followed by Mankato West (1,777.5), St. Peter (1,378.5), Winona (1,371.5) and Red Wing (1,163.5).

The Wingers' top finish came on the first race of the day as the 200-yard medley relay team of Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia DeJong and Claire King took fourth in 2 minutes, 0.27 seconds. DeJong also had a fourth-place finish individually in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.46.

Kriese also had a pair of individual sixth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.20) and 200 individual medley (2:26.74). O'Brien also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle at 5:52.48, and King was 10th in the 100 freestyle at 59.96. The 200 freestyle relay (King, Teegan Beyers, DeJong and Polina Duchelle) placed sixth in 1:49.52, and the 400 freestyle relay (O'Brien, Beyers, Kriese, Duchelle) was eighth in 4:04.09.

Kameryn Brown had the biggest drop in time from her 500 freestyle at 6:34.74 while also dropping her 100 backstroke time by .36 seconds at 1:19.30. Madison Beyers (200 freestyle, 2:20.00), Sakya Apenhorst (200 IM, 3:04.73), Kennedy Carlson (50 freestyle, 29.91), Emma Flemke (100 butterfly, 1:20.96) and Beyers (100 freestyle, 1:00.22) all dropped time on Saturday.

“We went into this meet with the goal of beating Austin after they beat us at home on Tuesday. The girls met that goal by beating them by 119 points (Saturday),” said Wingers' head coach Kevin O'Brien.

Red Wing returned to Big Nine Conference action Tuesday at Rochester Century.