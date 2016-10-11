Cross-Country: Wingers place third in Alexandria

With three ranked teams in Class 2A running in the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions, the rankings held true in the girls' race with Willmar holding off Marshall and Red Wing for the team championship.

Willmar, ranked second in Class 2A, took first with 36 points, followed by fourth-ranked Marshall (79) and 12th-ranked Red Wing (140). White Bear Lake (170) and Monticello (188) rounded out the top five.

Led by Grace Johnson's eighth-place finish in 18 minutes, 55.7 seconds, the Wingers had three girls lace in the top 30. Jasmyn Armstrong finished in 21st at 19:28.8, followed by Tori Leitner in 26th at 19:39.5. Adelle DeSutter (41st, 20:00.3) and Grace Dube (44th, 20:14.1) added to the team score while Ariana Mollgaard (68th, 20:54.4) and Elle Bryant (84th, 21:16.3) also competed for Red Wing.

Taking top honors among individuals was Chanhassen's Anastasia Korzenowski in 18:19.1, beating the Willmar duo of Sophie Schmitz (18:22.8) and Jessa Hanson (18:25.7).

Boys

Another three ranked teams, another race true to form for the boys as Mound View (third, 2A) held off Stillwater (fourth, 2A) and Red Wing (12th, 2A) for the team championship. With the top three finishers, Mounds View came up with 41 team points, followed by Stillwater (69), Red Wing (139), Sartell (152) and White Bear Lake (159).

With all of their scoring runners within a minute of each other, Asa Beckner led the Wingers' charge with a ninth-place time of 16:20.7. Tom Nemanich (16th, 16:39.7), Bryan Zucker (30th, 16:52.6), Tucker Wallin (41st, 17:06.9) and Skyler Bennyhoff (43rd, 17:10.1) all contributed to the team score while Jonah Leise (59th, 17:25.3) and Weston Wyatt (88th, 17:53.1) also ran the Arrowwood Resort course for Red Wing.

Mounds View's David Dahl finished first place overall in 16:09.2, followed by teammates Exekiel Lelinga (16:09.3) and Austin Streit (16:11.7).

The Red Wing cross-country team has one more tune-up, with a meet Tuesday at Kasson-Mantorville, before racing in the Big Nine Conference championship on Oct. 18 at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.