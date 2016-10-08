Football: Ranked Scarlets shut out Wingers

After a tumultuous week, being under the lights Friday night, regardless of the opponent, was going to be a welcome distraction.

“It was a rough week on everybody,” said Red Wing interim co-head coach Kyle Blahnik. “We were trying to tell the kids that you only get so many opportunities to compete on a Friday night.”

Against second-ranked (Class 5A) Mankato West on Friday night, the Wingers held tough against the highly-touted Scarlets, trailing 7-0 after a quarter. It was only with halftime looming that Mankato West started to pull away with two scores in the final 3 minutes, 18 seconds of the first half before pulling away with a 42-0 Big Southeast Blue Division win over Red Wing.

“The kids were just playing their tails off and competing hard, competing on every play and being mentally into what they needed to do to be successful,” Blahnik said. “We held Mankato West to less than what they’re used to in the first half. … It was 7-0 through a quarter, and I thought for a while that it might go 14-0 into halftime before they got the late ones in there.”

Seth Morem was the Wingers’ top rusher, accounting for 65 of the team’s 88 rushing yards on 13 carries. Marcus Walm was 4-for-13 passing for 57 yards and an interception.

Mankato West quarterback Robert Meidl completed 15 of 22 passes for 226 yards, including a 76-yard score to Wesley Henderson. Meidl actually did more damage to the Wingers’ defense with his legs with 52 rushing yards on seven attempts, including touchdown runs of 19, six and six yards. Charles Terry scored the Scarlets’ first two touchdowns on the ground from 13 and 12 yards out, finishing the game with 105 yards on 11 carries.

Red Wing (0-4 Blue, 0-6) will stay in town for its final two games, starting with Austin next Friday. In Week 6, the Packers snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 50-7 non-district victory over Albert Lea.

“We have a group of kids that are looking forward to a chance to getting back out there,” Blahnik said. “It’s a chance to have a night where they can get some things done. It’s all about Red Wing football at this point. We’re focused on ourselves and doing all the right things for us. At the end of the day, next Friday, we have to get ourselves ready or it won’t matter who we play.”