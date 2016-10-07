Boys Soccer: Wingers drop matches to Northfield, Mayo

The Red Wing boys' soccer team wrapped up Big Nine Conference play this week, dropping a pair of road matches to Northfield on Thursday, 5-0, and Rochester Mayo on Tuesday, 3-0.

Against the Raiders Thursday, Finn Muir had a pair of goals, and Matteo Lombardo, Landon Coleman and Luis Calvario also put Northfield on the board. Red Wing statistics were not available at press time.

At Rochester Mayo Tuesday, Mohamed Muse had a pair of second-half goals for the Spartans while John Pittock added Mayo's lone goal in the first half. The Wingers had one shot on goal, from Jeyson Roque, and got 23 saves from goalkeeper Payton Anderson.

Red Wing (3-11-1, 0-10-1 Big Nine) will try to end the regular season on a high note and snap a three-game losing streak Friday against Section 1A foe Byron.