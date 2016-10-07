Football: Blahnik, Austin take over the reins for Wingers

With John Ott's resignation this week, the Red Wing football team is counting on a duo to help guide the Wingers through a tough time.

After Ott, a first-year head coach, stepped away as head football coach on Tuesday after accusations of political harassment and unfair treatment by a group of players and parents, it was announced that Kyle Blahnik and Clair Austin will be co-head coaches for the Wingers for the remaining three regular-season games and the postseason.

“We had a coaches' meeting before we met with John Miller (Red Wing's activities director) and we decided we would do co-head coaches with the other two (Larry Hawe and Aaron Motz) doing the JV squad,” said Austin, who also said the coaches were made aware of Ott's decision on Wednesday afternoon.

Blahnik will take over the offensive side of the ball while Austin will continue to work with the defense like he did as defensive coordinator under Ott.

“Regarding responsibilities, both coaches will collaborate and will be setting practice plans, game plans and program structure,” Miller said via e-mail on Friday.

This will be Blahnik's first foray in a head coaching capacity while Austin compiled a 133-66 record during stints in Goodhue and Ellsworth, with eight state tournament appearances and state titles in 2003 and 2007 as the Wildcats' head coach.

“Coach Austin, with his wealth of experience in the past has taken a leadership role, but I'm here to do as much as I can to help him out and make sure things go as smoothly as they can here,” Blahnik said. “The transition will be a little difficult for everyone but I think it's gone as good as it could thus far.”

This is a situation that came out of nowhere for the duo, and the objective for now is to move ahead after a turbulent week for the Wingers, who are 0-5 heading into Friday's Big Southeast Blue District game against second-ranked (Class 5A) Mankato West.

“My dad taught me at an early age to put your left foot in front of your right and you move forward,” Austin said. “It's water underneath the bridge, nothing we can do about the past, we got to move forward. And that's our philosophy. We're moving forward, doing the best we can with the kids and trying to make the best of the worst situation.”

After Mankato West, Red Wing has regular-season games at home against Austin and Mankato East before opening the Section 1AAAA playoffs on Oct. 25.

During practice Wednesday and Thursday, the coaching duo said things between coaches and players have gone well considering the circumstances.

“Their attitudes have been great the last two days,” Blahnik said. “Having such a difficult situation put in front of them, I think coach Austin's really stepped forward, trying to get them to focus on that next step, that next thing we're going to do, and there's nothing we can do to change the past so we might as well look forward and make the best of the opportunities we still have.”