Volleyball: Mankato West gets by Red Wing

With coach Dave Lyons looking on, Red Wing's Madisyn Lyons reaches out to receive the serve during the second set of Thursday's Big Nine Conference match against Mankato West in Red Wing. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Red Wing setter Macy Koester puts the ball up for one of her seven set assists during the Wingers' Big Nine Conference match against Mankato West at Sonju Gymnasium. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Red Wing showed against Mankato West Thursday that it has strong enough play in the back row to keep up with a top-tier Big Nine Conference team. Finding some offense against a top-tier Big Nine team is proving to be an issue.

The Scarlets, who are fourth in the conference with a 5-3 mark, held on to beat the Wingers in three sets Thursday at Sonju Gymnasium, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19.

“The big thing for us is we moved Grace (Pagel) back to libero, and she did a great job back there,” said Red Wing head coach Dave Lyons. “We just got to get more power on the outside.”

Before the opening serve took place, the Wingers suffered a blow on offense when Hannah Rodgers landed on one of her teammate's foot, suffering a leg injury in the process.

Red Wing didn't look phased early on, keeping the match tied 8-8 in the first set before Mankato West dominated at the net to score six of the next seven points for a 14-9 edge. Then up 16-12, the Scarlets went on another big runs with nine of the last 11 points of the set going their way.

Mankato West looked like they would cruise in the second set, going up 4-0 and eventually 8-2. But Red Wing wouldn't go down without a fight, with a tip by Vanessa Frazier, two straight blocks and a lifting violation put the Wingers ahead 23-22.

“For losing a bunch of firepower, we did really well tonight,” Dave said.

After a timeout, the Scarlets put it back together and won the next three points and the second set after a service error and back-to-back kills from Maija Russell and Krista Goerger.

Another hot start in the third set put Mankato West up 5-2, but the Wingers went on a surge with consecutive kills from Elle Thorson and Kate Sonju, followed by three straight ace serves by Lindsey Reps. The Scarlets tied the match back up at 11-11, eventually taking the lead for good at 13-12 following another kill by Goerger.

Madisyn Lyons finished with six kills and four digs for Red Wing, while Pagel had 10 digs, Macy Koester tallied seven set assists, and Frazier added five digs.

On Saturday, Red Wing will travel to Cannon Falls for tournament play, with its first game coming against Wabasha-Kellogg at 8:45 a.m. River Falls and Medford are also in the Wingers' pool.