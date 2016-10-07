Northfield took a two-goal lead in the first half, then held on through the rain to beat Red Wing, 3-0, on Thursday in the Wingers' regular season finale.

Joan Kornkven scored with 26 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half to open the scoring before adding a second goal at 14:28 to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Maddi Goldsworthy made it 3-0 in favor of Northfield at 17:30 of the second half.

“The match started late due to weather, delaying the boy's match that was played before the girls. The first half was windy and a bit chilly, then the second half the rain hit,” said Red Wing head coach David Thurston. “The field turned into a bog and even with cleats there was not a lot of traction, with a lot of slipping and sliding.”

The final goal was a blow to Red Wing, but maybe not the toughest. Starting goalie Paige Harlow was injured late in the game, giving way to Lily Befort. Harlow stopped seven shots before leaving the contest.

Red Wing ends the season 4-9-2 overall, 2-8-2 in the Big Nine, and 1-1-2 against Section 1A opponents. Thurston said there is a good chance the girls get seeded into a home game, which would take place Tuesday. Seeding for the Section 1A tournament is Sunday.