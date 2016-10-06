Girls Soccer: Rochester Mayo squeaks out win over Red Wing

The wins haven't come in bunches, but there is no doubt that the Red Wing girls soccer team is playing well. The Wingers got a win over Austin on Monday, and on Tuesday, Red Wing gave Rochester Mayo all it could handle in a 2-1 loss.

The Spartans, the second-place team in the Big Nine Conference standings, took a 1-0 lead with 14 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first period when Kayley Josephs fed a perfect pass to Sophie Butterfass who was able to chip the ball past Winger goalie Paige Harlow.

In the second half, at 35:05, Josephs got her own goal. But Red Wing did not give in.

“Our goal was to have someone on (Josephs) and we really took her out of the game,” said Wingers head coach David Thurston. “Hannah Barlow did a great job marking Josephs. We just had a couple of miscues that cost us. But overall we did well possession-wise and we transitioned really well.”

With 6:46 to play, Nadine Marty was tackled in the box, resulting in a penalty shot. The senior buried the attempt, pulling the Wingers within one.

“She has our last four or five or five goals, she's been playing great the last couple of weeks,” Thurston said of Marty.

With the win over the Packers, and a solid showing against Mayo, the Wingers are now in the hunt for a home playoff game.

“This is what we were hoping to see when we started the season,” Thurston said. “The new system is coming together, we're peaking. Our record (4-8-2) may not show it, but that's against some really good competition. Now we have to keep it going.”

Red Wing heads to Northfield on Thursday to close the regular season. The Section 1A playoffs begin Monday.