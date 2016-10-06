Volleyball: Wingers upended by Owatnona

After a win over the weekend in the Hopkins tournament, Red Wing returned home on Tuesday to face Owatonna. The Wingers were unable to solve the Huskies, however, falling 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-20) in the Big Nine Conference tilt.

Madisyn Lyons had six kills to lead Red Wing, with Vanessa Frazier's five right behind. Lyons and Fraizer each had two blocks, and Frazier added two aces. Grace Pagel's eight digs and Macy Koester's 12 assists were both team highs.

On Saturday, the Wingers played four matches in Hopkins, losing to Robbinsdale Armstrong (25-16, 25-16) and Rogers (25-16, 25-16) in the first two rounds before beating Park Center (25-20, 25-19) in the third match. New Prague ended the Wingers' tournament with a 25-15, 15-14 win.

Red Wing (2-14, 0-6 Big Nine) has four league games left, including Thursday's match against Mankato West. On Saturday, the Wingers will play in the Cannon Falls tournament.