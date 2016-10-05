Ott resigns as Red Wing football coach

John Ott, here coaching against Northfield earlier this season, has resigned as Red Wing's head football coach. On Monday, Ott was accused of political harassment and unfair treatment by a current player and the player's father. The Wingers are 0-5 heading into Friday's game at Mankato West. (RE file photo)

According to the Red Wing Football Twitter account (@winger_football), head coach John Ott has resigned. Assistant coaches Kyle Blahnik and Clair Austin will split duties and serve as co-head coaches beginning with Friday's game at Mankato West.

This story will be updated as further information is made available.

On Monday, Ott was accused of political harassment and unfair treatment by a current player and the player's father. That story can be found here: http://www.republican-eagle.com/sports/wingers/4129194-winger-football-problems-brought-public

