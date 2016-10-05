Girls Tennis: Wingers ousted from 1AA tourney

Emily Otteson dominated at No. 1 singles, but Lakeville South had a firm grip on the rest of the matches as the Cougars bounced Red Wing from the Section 1AA tournament with a 6-1 decision on Tuesday.

Otteson beat Katie Sourbeck 6-0, 6-0, to grab the Wingers' lone victory. McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek put up a fight at No. 1 doubles, but fell 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).

Red Wing will have more than a week to prepare for the individual section tournament that begins Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Rochester Athletic Club.