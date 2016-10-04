Boys Soccer: Wingers wrap up homestand with a loss

Scoring four goals in the final eight minutes of the first half, fifth-ranked (Class 1A) Austin shut out Red Wing in a 6-0 Big Nine Conference victory Monday at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

All six of the Packers' goals came in the first half.

In the seventh and 13th minutes, Abel Gebrekiros scored a pair of goals to make it a 2-0 game for the majority of the first half.

Then with 7:30 to go before halftime, a save by Red Wing goalkeeper Payton Anderson found its way to Austin's Victor Velazquez, who buried the rebound for another goal. Just over three minutes later, Mooday Wah scored a goal, followed by a Gebrekiros finishing his hat trick at the 37th minute. The Packers' final goal came in the 38th minute, thanks to Lonyjera Okal.

Anderson came up with 18 saves in the loss while the Wingers put up six shots on goal.

Red Wing (3-9-1, 0-8-1 Big Nine) wraps up the regular season this week with three road games against Rochester Mayo Tuesday, Northfield Thursday and Byron Friday.

Saturday

Red Wing 2, Stewartville 0

The Red Wing boys' soccer team snapped a four-game winless streak on Saturday, picking up a Section 1A win at home against Stewartville, 2-0.

Tied 0-0 at halftime, the Wingers pulled away in the second half with goals from Aleksi Hedetniemi and Mack Maroushek.

In net, goalkeeper Payton Anderson got his second shutout of the season – his first since Aug. 27 against Cannon Falls – with nine saves.