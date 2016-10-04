Girls Soccer: Red Wing tops Austin

With one week to prepare for the section tournament, Red Wing got off to a good start with a 2-1 win over Austin on Monday.

The rescheduled game got started with Nadine Marty scoring on a corner kick from Elayna Meyer in the 36th minute. That score held until halftime.

In the second half, Isabel Leuer tied the game in the 35th minute, but Marty came back five minutes later for her second goal and what turned out to be the game winner.

“The girls controlled most of the play during the match and had possession in the offensive half most of the evening,” said Red Wing head coach David Thurston. “The new formation that was implemented this season, and after minor adjustments, are resulting in a much improved and dynamic style of play. “

The victory ended a three-game losing streak, and comes ahead of Tuesday's home finale against Rochester Mayo and Thursday's season finale at Northfield.