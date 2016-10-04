Girls Tennis: Wingers ninth at Big Nine tourney

The Big Nine Conference tournament was held on Saturday, with Red Wing coming in ninth in the league, with 13 points. Rochester Mayo won the tournament with 73 points, followed by Owatonna (58) and Rochester Century (45).

In No. 1 singles, Winger Emily Otteson took down Mariel Flaherty of Austin, 6-0, 6-0, but lost to Rochester Century's Julia Barber, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round. Red Wing's Graci Bettich was also downed in the second round, 6-3, 6-3 by Century's Kathryn McGlinch. Bettich beat Rochester John Marshall's Varsha Shan 3-6, 6-4, 10-6, in the first round.

After a first-round loss, Winger Anika Nybo lost in the consolation finals, 6-4, 0-6, 10-2, to Alissa Weide of Owatonna. Red Wing's Chloe Struss lost in the first round of the No. 3 singles competition.

In doubles action, the Wingers' No. 1 team of McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek beat Albert Lea's Alexa Drescher and Katie Boettcher 6-4, 6-3. Muelken and Jeranek then lost their second-round match to Owatonna's Caitlin Anderson and Gabi Deml, 6-0, 6-2.

Red Wing's No. 2 pair of Solveig Roth and Maria Haley could not escape the first round, losing to Sommer Thompson and Sydnee Thompson of Winona. No score was available for the match.

Another first-round defeat was handed to Wingers Megan Jeranek and Mya Benway at No. 3 doubles. Winona again did the damage, 6-3, 6-3, with Olivia Rondeau and Carson Johnson advancing.

Mayo's Emma Trnic defeated JM's Julia Geske 0-6, 6-3, 10-4, to win the No. 1 singles title, while Owatonna's duo of Anderson and Deml bested the Mayo duo of Natali Sorajja and Katie Johnson for the No. 1 doubles trophy.

Next on the schedule is the Section 1AA team tournament. Red Wing received the No. 12 seed, and will open at fifth-seeded Lakeville South on Tuesday. Rochester Mayo was given the top seed and a first-round bye. The second round is Thursday at high seeds, followed by the semifinals and finals on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Rochester Athletic Center. The individual tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 13.