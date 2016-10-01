Football: New Prague keeps Red Wing winless

New Prague didn’t need to control the ball, or pile up time of possession against Red Wing on Friday. Instead, the Trojans used two big plays in the first quarter, added a few more scores and dispatched of the Wingers 35-12 in a Big Southeast Blue District game between two teams looking for win No. 1.

New Prague picked up that elusive victory thanks to quarterback Nathan Berg’s 274 yards on 10 of 16 passing. The first score of the game, with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter, came with Berg hitting Nick Arguedas for a 72-yard touchdown. On Red Wing’s next possession, Tyler Montanye picked off Marcus Walm for a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at 3:30.While the Wingers were able to ride Seth Morem (26 carries for 188 yards), Red Wing could not punch it in. The Trojans added seven more points at 6:09 of the second with Berg connecting Tylar Lindell. In the third, Berg and Lindell made it 28-0 at 9:51 before Morem crossed the goal line at 6:12 of the fourth to eliminate the shutout.Sam Kelly got the Wingers six more points just before the end of the game, but by then, Berg and Arguedas had hooked up again for a 14-yard score.Walm ended up going 6 of 23 for 76 yards and one interception, with two of those passes going to Morem for 13 yards. Amir Sutherlin had 12 carries for 50 yards, and Seth Cushing caught three balls for 57 yards.The Wingers (0-5, 0-2 Blue) have their biggest challenge of the season next week with a long bus ride to face the third-ranked (Class 5A) Mankato West Scarlets, who are coming off a 34-7 win over Rochester Mayo.