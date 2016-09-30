The No. 1 doubles team of McKayla “Bubba” Muelken and Amy Jeranek secured the lone win for the Red Wing girls' tennis team in a 6-1 Big Nine Conference loss to Winona Thursday.

Muelken and Jeranek won a tight first set before securing the win over Teghan Grulkowski and Emma Hitz-Kelly 7-5, 6-4. The Wingers nearly got another win at No. 2 doubles as the tandem of Maria Haley and Solveig Roth fell in three sets to Sommer Thompson and Sydnee Thompson, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In singles, Emily Otteson dropped her No. 1 singles match to Layna Rutkowski 6-4, 6-4, and Anika Nybo nearly took a set at No. 2 singles, ultimately falling to Ambriel Jacobs, 7-6, 6-1.

Red Wing will compete in the Big Nine Conference meet Saturday in Rochester.