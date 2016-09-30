Boys Soccer: Red Wing swept at home

Jacob Makela scored four of Mankato West's six goals in a 6-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Red Wing Thursday at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

Both of Red Wing's goals came in the second half courtesy of Aleksi Hedetniemi and Mack Maroushek. Payton Anderson, the state's leader in saves, had 14 stops for the Wingers in the loss.

Winless in its last four games (0-3-1), Red Wing (2-8-1, 0-7-1 Big Nine) plays host to Stewartville Saturday before playing its home finale Monday against Austin.

Tuesday

Owatonna 7, Red Wing 0

Owatonna sprinted out of the gates with six first-half goals, eventually grabbing a 7-0 Big Nine Conference win over Red Wing Tuesday at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

Three Wingers – Casey Witts, Aleksi Hedetneimi and Coby Castner – had two shots on goal as the team put up seven shots in the loss. In net, goalkeeper Payton Anderson came up with 20 saves in the loss.