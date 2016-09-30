Girls Swimming: Wingers net three wins against Northfield

The Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team picked up three wins in a 94-83 Big Nine Conference loss against Northfield Thursday in Northfield.

The Wingers' top showing came in the 500-yard freestyle with a 1-2 finish from Grace O'Brien and Cecelia DeJong. O'Brien won with a time of 5 minutes, 52.34 seconds, followed by a second-place time of 5:57.54 by DeJong.

Sammy Kriese picked up a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.33), and the lone relay win came in the 200 freestyle where DeJong, Polina Duchelle, Teegan Beyers and Kriese took top honors in 1:52.24.

In diving, Carli King finished in second place with a score of 156.20, reaching a personal best by nine points.

Throughout the meet, 13 swimmers were able to drop time, according to Wingers' head coach Kevin O'Brien.

“After battling illness and tough practices, the girls had a great meet against Northfield,” Coach O'Brien said. “We are looking forward to our dual meet with Austin on Tuesday and True Team sections at Northfield on Friday and Saturday. Hopefully everyone will be healthy and ready to race next week.”