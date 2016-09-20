Girls Swimming: Wingers get Big Nine win over Mankato East

Teegan Beyers picked up Red Wing's first win against Mankato East, and the Wingers had little trouble from there in a 95-88 Big Nine Conference victory over the Cougars.

Beyers won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 15.46 seconds. The Wingers' next win came from diver Carlie King, who totaled 146.75 points, beating out teammate Riley Marty's 133.00.

Cecelia DeJong (1:04.18), Claire King (1:08.58) and Maddison Beyers (1:16.23) took the top three spots in the 100 butterfly while Sammy Kriese (1:00.09), Paulina Duchelle (1:01.99) and Teegan Beyers (1:02.00) did the same in the 100 free.

O'Brien got a win in the 100 backstroke with a 1:08.24, and Kriese won the 100 breaststroke with a 1:15.13.

Red Wing has one meet this week, at home on Thursday against Winona, and one next week, at Northfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.