Volleyball: Wingers lose three of four in Farmington

After two losses in the first two rounds of the Farmington Tournament on Saturday, Red Wing finally tasted victory with a 25-19, 25-18 win over Chatfield to begin the second round. But the good times ended for the Wingers with a tournament-ending loss to St. Charles.

While Winona (25-20, 25-6) and Bloomington Kennedy (25-23, 25-19) handed Red Wing first-round losses, Wingers head coach Dave Lyons said the girls played well.

“We very easily could have gone 3-1,” Lyons said. “Those were close losses.”

Madisyn Lyons finished the tournament with team highs in kills (27), digs (18) and blocks (6). Grace Pagel had 17 kills while Vanessa Frazier came up with five blocks. Macy Koester had 55 assists in the four matches.

On Tuesday, Red Wing travels to Mankato East with Austin coming to Sonju Gymnasium on Thursday.