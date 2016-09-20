Boys Soccer: Wingers end skid against PIZM

The Red Wing boys' soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday after securing a 2-1 victory over Section 1A foe Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Pine Island.

“We played a hard game throughout the night but really didn't settle into a rhythm until the second half,” said Wingers head coach Tony Casci. “We were able to utilize a second striker early in the second half and got on the board first early in the second half.”

That first goal came from Fletcher Zuerlein off a pass from Aleksi Hedetniemi. Later in the half, Bryan Lopez scored the game-winner after finding some space for a shot in the penalty area. In net, Red Wing goalkeeper Payton Anderson finished with 16 saves.

“It was a great section win for us and hopefully we can continue that momentum,” Casci said.

For PIZM, Derek Rucker had the team's lone goal, with Nathan Marx tallying an assist. Max Smothers had four saves for the Wildcats.

Red Wing (2-5-0) resumes Big Nine Conference play Tuesday at home against Albert Lea while PIZM (6-3-0) returns home Thursday against La Crescent.