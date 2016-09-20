Emily Otteson secured Red Wing's lone victory on Monday in a 6-1 Big Nine Conference loss at Rochester Century.

Otteson won the first set before the Panthers' Julia Baber tied the match up, forcing a super tiebreaker. Otteson went on to win the match by a score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

At No. 2 singles, Anika Nybo played a tight first set with Victoria Suk before calling in two sets, 6-4, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, the Wingers' duo of McKayla “Bubba” Muelken and Amy Jeranek had two set points in the first, but were unable to put away Mickey Kendrick and Gabby Egger, losing 7-6 (9-7), 6-2.

Red Wing has its final home meet Wednesday against Farmington.