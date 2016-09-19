Girls Soccer: Wingers roll through Cannon Falls

After going winless in its first four games, the Red Wing girls' soccer team is riding a wave of success after a 6-0 victory against Cannon Falls in non-conference play Monday at Cannon Falls Elementary School.

With the win, the Wingers are unbeaten in three straight matches.

Six different Red Wing players – Hannah Lidahl, Nadine Marty, Laney Hewes, Elayna Meyer, Mia Zurawski and Lia Olszewski – scored goals. The Wingers have scored 11 goals in the last three games after going scoreless over the first four.

“We got to play the formation and see what worked at many different levels to see who could score,” said Red Wing head coach David Thurston, noting Olszewski's move up from the C-squad. “We're not just a one-dimensional team, which is nice.”

In net, Paige Harlow came up with three saves in the Wingers' shutout.

Red Wing (2-3-2) has more games this week: at Albert Lea Tuesday, then home games against Faribault Thursday and Rochester Century Saturday.