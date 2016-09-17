Football: Wingers show fight in loss to Century

Down 28-0, including 21-0 after the first quarter, to winless Rochester Century, it looked as though Red Wing’s recent struggles would be the norm once again.

But after consecutive weeks of getting blown out by Northfield and Faribault, the Wingers got their first offensive touchdown of the season when Amir Sutherlin plunged in the end zone on a 1-yard run with 27.3 seconds to go before halftime. And from there, Red Wing showed resiliency that hadn’t been there all year, cutting the Panthers’ gap to 28-20 in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t have a good first quarter. After that, we got it together and played pretty well,” said Wingers head coach John Ott. “We had a lot of new things on offense and we had some success that we built off of.”

The 28-point deficit proved to be too deep a hole to climb out as Century came away with the 35-20 Big Southeast crossover win on Friday. But after weeks of being buried rather quickly, Red Wing found enough success on the ground to try and climb back up.

At the 7 minute, 34-second mark of the first quarter, the Panthers got on the board when Steven Nah went 14 yards for a touchdown. Then after a Red Wing fumble, Miguel Benjamin added another score on the ground from seven yards out. Another turnover, another first-quarter score for Century as Caden Flodstrom hit Lucas Fisher for a 40-yard touchdown pass at 3:48.

Up three scores after the first 12 minutes, Flodstrom used his feet to burn the Wingers for a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:25 to play before the break.

“We got to come ready to play. We’ll do a better job of that next week,” Ott said.

Sutherlin’s touchdown gave the Wingers momentum it hadn’t had yet this season. And when the second half got underway, Red Wing took full advantage.

At 4:56 of the third quarter, Seth Morem, who moved back to the backfield after playing on the line the last two weeks, scored on a 3-yard run. Then with 4:52 to play in the game, Morem scored again from one yard out, cutting Century’s lead to 28-20.

After getting just three first downs on offense in the first two weeks, Red Wing’s run game accounted for 261 yards, led by Mac DeSutter’s 100 yards on 15 carries. Morem ran for 77 yards on 15 attempts, and caught three passes for 33 yards. Luke Seamans added 24 yards on eight attempts.

“We got some confidence down. We had a long talk after last week’s game and said, ‘Hey, you can’t leave the locker room until you’re committed to each other, not just me as your coach,’” Ott said. “We held onto the football and saw we could have success. Once we saw success, we got rolling. It’s like, ‘Hey, I get it now.’”

Making one final push to tie the game, the Wingers turned the ball over on downs. That allowed Century to cement the game when Benjamin (16 carries, 101 yards) scored on a 2-yard run with 1:44 to play.

It was a tough end for a defense that managed to hold the Panthers to 36 rushing yards in the second half.

“Coach (Clair) Austin did a great job and coach (Stew) Peters did a great job getting the defense ready,” Ott said. “We moved some people around, putting Seamans and Morem at defensive end to give us more speed on the edges.”

Marcus Walm was 4 of 15 passing for 42 yards and three interceptions for the Wingers. On defense, Sam Guse had a team-high nine tackles while Seth Yeatman had seven tackles and an interception and Morem collected seven tackles.

After two straight weeks on the road, the Wingers (0-3) will play host to undefeated Winona next week. The Winhawks moved to 3-0 on Friday with a 14-7 victory against New Prague.