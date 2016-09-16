Cross-Country: Winger girls take top honors at Mayo invite

With a team score of 80, the Red Wing girls' cross-country team beat the 24-team field at the Mayo Invitational Thursday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Red Wing managed to stave off Stillwater (127), Luverne (174), Rochester Mayo (180) and Stewartville (183).

Grace Johnson led the Wingers' pack with a sixth-place time of 20 minutes, 6.09 seconds, followed by a ninth-place showing by Jasmyn Armstrong at 20:29.19. Completing the team scoring were Tori Leitner (17th, 20:45.13), Adelle DeSutter (21st, 20:50.61) and Elise Leise (30th, 21:14.29). Elle Bryant (21:33.87) and Grace Dube (79th, 22:37.12) also competed for the Wingers.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo also competed, taking 19th place as a team with 495 points. Skyler Jacobson (55th, 22:02.79), Lauren Berg (83rd, 22:41.62), Tess Hokanson (105th, 23:09.32), Maddie Patterson (131st, 24:22.64) and Brandi Remold (135th, 24:34.67) chipped in for ZM/KW's score.

The winner of the girls' race was Rochester Mayo's Kendall Pfrimmer with a time of 19:48.21, beating Stewartville's Abby Orvis' mark of 19:51.64.

Boys

With all five of its scoring runners in the top 30, the Red Wing boys' cross-country team finished in second place on Thursday.

Stillwater, ranked seventh in Class 2A, was the team champion with 58 points, followed by Red Wing (115), Onalaska (122), Eastview (138) and La Crescent (151).

With all of its runners finishing within 42 seconds of each other, the Wingers were led by Tom Nemanich's 13th-place time of 17:14.29, followed by Wyatt Weston (21st, 17:26.63), Asa Beckner (25th, 17:32.70), Tucker Wallin (17:33.05) and Skyler Bennyhoff (17:43.10). Jonah Leise (38th, 17:51.53) and Bryan Zucker (43rd, 17:56.05) also crossed the finish line for Red Wing.

Also in the field of 26 were Pine Island (21st, 585) and ZM/KW (26th, 832). Pine Island's top runners were: Jack Williams (52nd, 18:06.85), Danny Langworthy (116th, 19:27.55), Logan Meurer (122nd, 19:32.97), Garrett Bates (146th, 20:22.99) and Evan Goplen (149th, 20:33.32). Garrett Grove (155th, 20:56.39), Cole Haferman (167th, 21:45.08), Ben Knowlton (168th, 21:46.61), Ben Erickson (170th, 21:59.42) and Cooper Utley (172nd, 22:22.45) competed for ZM/KW.

The top runner in the boys' race was Faribault senior Adam Tuma at 16:31.88, who held off La Crescent junior Matt Steiger's 16:32.47.