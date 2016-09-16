Girls Tennis: Mankato East eases to win over Red Wing

Red Wing's Emily Otteson returns a ball during her win at No. 1 singles against Mankato East on Thursday. The Wingers lost, 6-1. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

As has been the case most of the season, Red Wing took some small steps toward its future on Thursday. But Mankato East is already there, and the Cougars showed it with a 6-1 win over the Wingers.

“We certainly have improved,” said Red Wing head coach Patty Otteson. “Our thought processes during the match, and where to put the ball, we've really improved there. We're winning some extra points, but we need to turn that into games and sets, and that just comes with practice.”

Emily Otteson picked up the lone Winger victory with a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles.

With the Big Nine Conference tournament two weeks away, Patty Otteson said there won't be many changes in the lineup.

“We'll continue with the top parts of both singles and doubles,” coach Otteson said. “I have a couple other girls I can work into the lineup, like Hollie Fehrman, who moved to doubles, that's been nice.”

Red Wing will continue its regular season at Rochester Century on Monday, then, on Wednesday, host Farmington in the final home match of the season. The Wingers will go to Winona on Thursday, Sept. 29 before the league tournament begins on Saturday, Oct. 1.