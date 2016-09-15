Girls Swimming: Wingers pick up first dual victory

The Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team got its first dual win of the season Tuesday, beating Park of Cottage Grove 96-86 in non-conference competition at Twin Bluff Middle School.

Senior Claire King picked up a pair of victories in the sprints, winning the 50- (27.58 seconds) and 100-yard (59.27) freestyles, respectively. Both events had 1-2-3 finishes for the Wingers, with Cecelia De Jong (27.62) and Sammy Kriese (27.70) in the 50 and Polina Duchelle (1:01.71) and Marissa Kelly (1:03.59) in the 100.

The Wingers also got 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 individual medley, thanks to Grace O'Brien (2:33.39), LeEtta McDowell (2:35.33) and Teegan Beyers (2:39.40).

Kriese picked up another individual win for Red Wing, taking top honors in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.99. Nora Bayley (200 freestyle; 2:22.67), De Jong (100 butterfly; 1:03.42), O'Brien (500 freestyle; 6:01.98) and Makenna Doig (100 backstroke; 1:13.83).

All three relays took first place for the Wingers. O'Brien, Kriese, De Jong and King took the 200 medley relay (2:03.45), Duchelle, Beyers, McDowell and King were victorious in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.43), and Kelly, De Jong, Kriese and Duchelle won the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.94).

On Thursday, Red Wing is on the road for a Big Nine Conference dual with Mankato East.