Girls Tennis: Wingers edge Albert Lea

Austin took three of the four singles matches, but Red Wing's sweep of doubles gave the Wingers their second-straight win, a 4-3 decision over the Packers on Tuesday.

Emily Otteson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while the second and third doubles teams of Hollie Fehrman and Maria Haley, and Megan Jeranek and Mya Benway, also won in straight sets.

Needing one more win, the top doubles team of McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek pulled off a three-set win. Muelken and Jeranek dropped the first set, 6-4, but rebounded with wins of 7-5 and 6-2 to give Red Wing the Big Nine Conference victory.

“We had three, three-set matches playing at the end of the match, (and) we needed one of the three to get the team win,” said Wingers head coach Patty Otteson. “No. 1 doubles played an awesome, aggressive second and third set to give the team the win.”

Red Wing (4-7, 3-5 Big Nine) hosts Mankato East on Thursday.