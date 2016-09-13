Girls Tennis: Wingers snap skid against Albert Lea

Red Wing ended a four-match losing streak with a 4-3 win over Big Nine Conference foe Albert Lea on Monday.

Emily Otteson picked up a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, while Graci Bettich won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

McKayla Muelken and Amy Jeranek handled their No. 1 doubles match with a 6-1, 6-4 win, and No. 2 doubles Megan Jeranek and Mya Benway won 6-1, 7-5.

The Wingers host Austin on Tuesday and Mankato East on Thursday before heading to Rochester Century on Monday.