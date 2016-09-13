Girls Swimming: Red Wing competes at Kennedy invite

Cecelia De Jong secured the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team's only win on Saturday at the Eagle Invitational, hosted by Bloomington Kennedy.

Team scores were not available at press time.

De Jong took top honors in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 4.02 seconds.

Sammy Kriese had a pair of top-three finishes, taking second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.13 while teammate Polina Duchelle was fourth in 1:30.58. Kriese also took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.51. The Wingers also had a pair of fourth-place finishes in the swimming events, with Claire King in the 50 freestyle (27.06) and Grace O'Brien in the 500 freestyle (5:58.76).

In diving, Carli King finished in fourth place with a score of 219.50, followed by a fifth-place score by teammate Riley Marty with 215.10.

The Wingers' 200 medley relay team of O'Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Claire King nearly won the opening race with a time of 1:59.51, which trailed the first-place team from Farmington by .01 seconds. In the final race, the 400 freestyle relay, the Wingers' foursome of Claire King, De Jong, Marissa Kelly and Duchelle placed third in 4:06.18.

Red Wing had a home dual against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, followed by a road matchup with Mankato East Thursday.