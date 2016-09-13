Boys Soccer: Hastings grabs non-conference win from Wingers

“We were able to get our goals off of a penalty kick and a free kick. Other than that, we struggled to get the offense going,” said Wingers head coach Tony Casci. “We were not able to put a lot of pressure on them in the middle of the field, which opened the door for a lot of shots on Payton (Anderson). They were able to put up a lot of shots on goal from outside the penalty area and follow up those chances and we were not able to keep our marking assignments when they did that. They definitely challenged our back four defenders all afternoon.”

Five different Raiders – Logan Boogren, Daniel Williams, Joshua Lewanski, Tucker Houska and Isaiah Brenny – scores goals on Saturday, with goalkeeper Evan Peterson stopping five shots in the win. For Red Wing, Aleksi Hedetniemi scored both of the team’s goals. In net, Anderson came up with 16 saves in 65 minutes, and Keegyn McNamee had two saves over 15 minutes.

The Wingers (0-4) return home Thursday for a Big Nine Conference match against Austin.