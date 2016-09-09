Girls Soccer: John Marshall shuts out Red Wing

With injuries piling up, Red Wing went to Rochester to face John Marshall on Thursday, leaving with a 6-0 loss to the Rockets.

“It was a tough match,” said Wingers head coach David Thurston. “(JM) was quicker, they had more depth, and they had a lot of attacking options. They scored four times in the first half, so we had to change our defensive concepts, and we only allowed two goals in the second half. And those were on really great plays, so no complaints there.”

Thurston said that there are six girls currently injured, and the spots are filled with JV and C-squad players. And with a two-game tournament coming on Saturday in Lake City, Thurston is hoping that experience will help.

“Hopefully we can go down there as defending champions and get some experience,” Thurston said.