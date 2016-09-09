Boys Soccer: JM comes back to best Wingers

The Red Wing boys' soccer team built a 2-1 halftime lead Thursday at home against Rochester John Marshall. But, the Rockets scored three unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes to knock out the Wingers 4-2 in Big Nine Conference play at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

Aleksi Hedetniemi finished the game with a goal and an assist, with the other score coming in the first half from Brian Lopez. In net, Payton Anderson came up with 13 saves in the loss.

Mason Tynsky got JM's lone goal in the first half, followed by second-half scores from Moamel Rabeea and Christian Ruvalcaba, who scored twice after halftime.

On Saturday, Red Wing stays at home for a non-conference tilt with Hastings. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Rochester Century 2, Red Wing 0

Held to three shots on goal, Red Wing could not catch up with Rochester Century on Tuesday in a 2-0 Big Nine Conference road loss.

The Panthers' goals came from Connor Watson and Adoki Cham.

At goalkeeper, Payton Anderson finished with 19 saves for the Wingers.