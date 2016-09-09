Girls Swimming: Mayo bests Wingers in home opener

Red Wing's Cecelia De Jong races down the lane during the 500-yard freestyle Thursday against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. She took third in 5 minutes, 53.87 seconds. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

With Rochester Mayo in town on Thursday, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team dropped its Big Nine Conference dual with the visiting Spartans 97-81 at Twin Bluff Middle School.

Sammy Kriese had one of the Wingers' two wins on the night, taking top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 14.68 seconds. She also took second in the 50 freestyle (27.48) and was part of the second-place 200 medley relay team along with Grace O'Brien, Cecelia De Jong and Claire King (1:58.97).

O'Brien got Red Wing's other victory with a first-place showing in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.99. King secured a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.09.

On Saturday, the Wingers travel to Bloomington to compete in the Kennedy invitational along with Bloomington Jefferson, Eau Claire North, Minneapolis Southwest and New Prague.