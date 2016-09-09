Search
    Girls Swimming: Mayo bests Wingers in home opener

    By resports Today at 8:28 a.m.
    Red Wing's Polina Duchelle reaches out during the varsity 100-yard butterfly in Thursday's Big Nine Conference dual against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. Duchelle took fifth in 1 minute, 20.35 seconds. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)1 / 3
    Red Wing's Claire King took second place in the 100-yard freestyle Thursday against Rochester Mayo with a time of 1 minute, .09 seconds. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 3
    Red Wing's Cecelia De Jong races down the lane during the 500-yard freestyle Thursday against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. She took third in 5 minutes, 53.87 seconds. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)3 / 3

    With Rochester Mayo in town on Thursday, the Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team dropped its Big Nine Conference dual with the visiting Spartans 97-81 at Twin Bluff Middle School.

    Sammy Kriese had one of the Wingers' two wins on the night, taking top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 14.68 seconds. She also took second in the 50 freestyle (27.48) and was part of the second-place 200 medley relay team along with Grace O'Brien, Cecelia De Jong and Claire King (1:58.97).

    O'Brien got Red Wing's other victory with a first-place showing in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.99. King secured a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.09.

    On Saturday, the Wingers travel to Bloomington to compete in the Kennedy invitational along with Bloomington Jefferson, Eau Claire North, Minneapolis Southwest and New Prague.

