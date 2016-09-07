Girls Soccer: A cut for a classmate

Cayanne Korder, a sophomore midfielder for Red Wing, boots the ball downfield during the Wingers’ Big Nine Conference game against Winona on Aug. 30. (RE file photo)

Sure, the Red Wing sophomore has some bigger aspirations on that list, with trips to Thailand and the boundary waters immediately coming to mind.

It was over the summer where Korder was able to cross off the shaved head from her bucket list, thanks to some inspiration from a classmate.

Korder, a midfielder for the Wingers girls’ soccer team, was in driver’s education when she saw Sarah Carriere, a fellow Red Wing sophomore who was previously diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, which is the second-most common type of bone cancer in children.

Carriere had her last chemotherapy session on May 24, and she was told by doctors that she is cancer free. Seeing the bravery that Carriere exhibited, Korder was inspired.

“Being a high-schooler, it’s hard. She wears hats every day to school and it’s like you’re alone,” Korder said. “We aren’t very close friends, but I had shot her a text one day and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know where I’m getting the guts to do this, but I really want to (shave my head in your honor).’ I’ve always admired her from afar.”

The two aren’t especially close friends, but to see her fight inspire someone struck a chord with Carriere.

“I honestly didn’t think to inspire anybody,” Carriere said, struggling to find the right words to describe Korder’s haircut. “I didn’t think anyone would shave their head. … I have no clue how to explain it. I’m just kind of happy she did it and knowing she did that for me.”

Korder’s head-shaving was not about publicity or praise. It was a random act of kindness and to honor a classmate who beat cancer. While returning to Red Wing High School after spending her freshman year at St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Arts, Korder found herself a new, if older, fan club.

“Old ladies adore me,” Korder said with a big laugh. “I tell them I shaved it in honor of her and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s so lovely. Can I feel it?’”

When Red Wing head girls’ soccer coach David Thurston saw it, he had a less flattering, but joking response.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Did you lose a bet?’” Thurston said. “She’s like, no, and she told me the story.

“It’s very impressive to have her do that. And that’s something we try to imprint upon the team. When the captains are put together, they volunteer for the cancer walk down at Bay Point. During the captains’ week, they go down and help them. I was very impressed to see her do that, especially being a tenth-grader that considers doing that.”

Korder’s main reason for transferring back to Red Wing: Soccer. “I missed the sport so much. … I’m really excited for the season. It’s going to be a good one. I’m getting back into it, and I’d like to try to play college soccer. I’m dipping my toes in the water, but I don’t know.”

And in the early part of the season, Thurston is working Korder into the lineup. During the team’s home match against Winona, Korder played part of the first half and the entire second half at midfield.

“We wanted to work her back into it slowly and get her into game shape and get the mental game into it, too,” Thurston said. “As an eighth-grader, she only played five-to-seven minutes a game (of varsity) to break her in. It’s a much quicker game than when she left. She’s been very impressive, just like many members of this squad.”

And to boot, Korder now has at least one thing crossed off her bucket list.

“It makes me really happy,” Carriere said. “I went through a year of going through chemo, and seeing someone that cuts their hair just because of one person that went through cancer … I don’t have words for it.”