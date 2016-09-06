Girls Swimming: Young swimmers hope to elevate Wingers

The Red Wing girls’ swimming team has just three seniors and four juniors. And in the mix are four freshmen, six eighth-graders and five seventh-graders.

But don’t mix up youth with inexperience or any lack of talent when it comes to this Wingers squad. Many of the freshmen and eighth-graders return from last year’s roster and are some of the most talented girls in the group.

“Most of the eighth-graders were here last year and our seventh-graders all at some point swam club,” said Wingers’ head coach Kevin O’Brien. “We didn’t have to do any teaching on how to swim. They’re all ready. Their technique is pretty good; The club has done a good job on teaching them the basics. Now, it’s just showing them how we’re training in high school and showing them the ropes on the speed at high-school meets.”

Senior Nora Bayley added, “We know all the young girls are super good and will be coming up and leading the team in a couple years. So we want to lay a good foundation for them, show them how the team is run and have a good time.”

And just one meet in, the Wingers have shown they are competitive in the Big Nine Conference, taking a one-point loss at Owatonna on Thursday.

“I was really proud of how close we were to Owatonna,” said senior Polina Duchelle, who will be one of Red Wing’s top sprinters this fall. “We almost had them. A lot of the younger swimmers swam really well.”

Some of the girls have shown their strong suits: seniors Claire King and Duchelle will be strong sprinters, Sammy Kriese will take the breaststroke and individual medley, Cecilia De Jong is two seconds off a state cut time in the butterfly, Grace O’Brien has the 500-yard freestyle locked down and Riley Marty and Carli King will take to the diving board. And in the first week of practice, Red Wing’s swimmers spent whole days working on specific aspects of a race.

“The whole first week, we dedicated a whole day to starts, a whole day to turns, a whole day to finishes,” King said. “Those are things we’ve been working on and hopefully will be solid for us.”

While there’s no certified superstars on the Wingers’ roster, the breadth of talent on the roster has Kevin filled with anticipation to where this team can go.

“That’s the cool thing about the age and depth of the team is that we don’t have a standout all-star that’s going to carry a relay team to state, which is kind of nice,” he said. “The girls have to earn their spots and earn their state spots. It’s going to come from all over as far as who’s going to contribute the most. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch the team grow.”

Already, the Wingers had a strong relay showing in Owatonna with wins in the 200 medley relay with Grace, Kriese, De Jong and Claire.

The team also got a victory in the 400 freestyle with Claire, De Jong, Marissa Kelly and Duchelle. And if any Red Wing swimmers have a chance at state, the thought is a relay team can get through.

“I think it’s possible this year, if not in the relays than with some individuals that might get in,” Bayley said. “Some of the younger girls have a lot of promise this year and hopefully we can put that together in the medley relay and take it home for a state spot.”