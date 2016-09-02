Football: Northfield clobbers Red Wing in season-opener

Red Wing's Jawon Terry returns a kickoff during the Wingers' 48-13 loss to Northfield on Friday. Terry had a 96-yard touchdown return earlier in the game. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

A lot of change have met the Red Wing football team this season, with new coaches, new players and a new scheme. But nothing has changed about its schedule, and that included a season-opening game against Big Southeast District rival Northfield at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

After 48 minutes, one thing is for certain: The Wingers have a lot of work to do.

“We blocked a punt for a touchdown, returned a kick for a touchdown, and that's something to build off of,” said first-year Red Wing head coach John Ott. “But we have to take care of things up front. They beat us up front really bad. We have to play better.”

Northfield opened the scoring with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half on a 36-yard field goal from Tommy Gallagher. Four minutes later, it was 10-0 Raiders after a 28-yard run from John Vitito. And at 1:51 of the first, Noah Johnson hit Isiah Walker with a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 17-0 before the end of the first 12 minutes of the season.

The Wingers managed just 19 yards in the first half, and while the second quarter would produce points, the offensive output was even worse.

Seth Morem blocked a punt, and Teddy Tauer returned it 26 yards for Red Wing's first score of the game at 10:17 of the second. That woke up the crowd, but the Raiders went about settling everyone down once again as Northfield embarked on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Mitchell Stanchina 13-yard scamper into the end zone.

A three-and-out followed from the Wingers, and Stanchina once again found pay dirt with runs of 3, 28 and 14, the last of which made it 31-7 with 3:27 left in the first half.

Jawon Terry then got the Red Wing faithful on their feet one more time with a 96-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to pull the Wingers within 17 points. But there was no more gas in the tank for Red Wing.

“It's just the way it is. We don't have much depth, and everyone's a two-way (player). And Northfield's a big school with a lot of guys. So they can play more guys. But we know that, and we're going to go hard and give it our all,” Ott said. “As a program, we have to build numbers. We had good numbers at youth registration the other night, and we have good people running the youth registration. But that's a process, and right now, the seniors, as good as they are, they don't want to hear about process, they want to hear about what we can do to beat Faribault next week.”

The Raiders ran out the clock on the first half, missing a 30-yard field goal as time expired. Then, with the first possession of the second half, Northfield ran five plays, resulting in Vitito's second touchdown and a 38-13 lead that took less than 3 minutes off the clock.

The Wingers had two three-and-outs sandwiched around Brandon Foster's 30-yard touchdown run that put the Raiders up 45-13. Rylie Wefel then hit a 21-yard field goal shortly before the end of the third to close the scoring.

“I'll have to watch the film, but I don't think we made too many mistakes, it's probably physical,” Ott said. “Just from watching, we're not driving our feet...we'll watch the film and make corrections.”

In the fourth, both teams inserted backups, and kept the ball and the clock moving as much as possible. Kevin Hall came up with all 26 of his rushing yards over the final 12 minutes, and was the only Wingers to record a carry in the final frame.

Red Wing quarterback Marcus Walm ended up 0-for-6 on Friday, and outside of Hall, the leading rusher was Luke Seamans and his 13 yards on four carries.

Johnson hit only two of his seven passes, but ended up with 57 yards. Vitito had 129 yards on 11 carries, while Stanchina had 100 on 10, all in the first half. Foster added 94 yards on nine attempts.

With problems up front, facing Faribault may be a tougher challenge than Northfield. Last year, the Falcons unleashed Felipe Ramirez, and the bruising fullback, and a big offensive line, ran at will. At least until Morem met on a crucial third down that all but sealed a Winger win.

“We've just concentrated on Northfield. I know they have a big, strong fullback (Ramirez), but we have a big, strong linebacker. So if we can do some things with that,” Ott said. “And it will be a short game, because we're going to run the ball as well.”