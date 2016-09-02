Cross-Country: Red Wing girls 7th, boys 10th at St. Olaf

The Red Wing girls cross-country team came in seventh out of 28 teams at the St. Olaf High School Showcase on Friday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The Wingers totaled 207 points, while the winner, Wayzata, had 51, 103 points better than second-place Hopkins' 154.

Grace Johnson had Red Wing's best time, coming in 13th individually with a time of 20 minutes, 13 seconds. Jasmyn Armstrong was the second Winger to cross the finish line in a 21st-place time of 20:24. The rest of the Red Wing scoring came from Adelle DeSutter (47th, 21:12), Tori Leitner (53rd, 21:15) and Elle Bryant (73rd, 21:41). Wayzata's Jaycie Thomsen cleared the rest of the field by at least 22 seconds with her winning time of 19:05.

Boys

Maple Grove's 93 points were the best in the 32-team boys field, with Red Wing coming in 10th with 332 points.

Asa Beckner's 17:35 was the best Winger run, good for 48th place. Tucker Wallin (48th, 17:41), Weston Wyatt (71st, 18:06), Skyler Bennyhoff (83rd, 18:14) and Jonah Leise (91st, 18:19) completed Red Wing's scoring. Alex Miller of Maple Grove was the individual winner with a time of 16:00.