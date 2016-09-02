Volleyball: Lake City tops Red Wing in four

Coming off a season-opening win over Goodhue, Red Wing came back two days later to face Lake City in the home-opener on Thursday. The Tigers spoiled that, however, with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24) victory over the hosts.

“We dug the ball very well, and we passed very well, but (Lake City) had a big hitter in the middle that we struggled with,” said Red Wing head coach Dave Lyons.

Grace Pagel led the Wingers with 10 kills, while Madisyn Lyons and Hannah Rodgers each came up with eight kills. Macy Koester had 15 assists to help the attackers, with Kayla Stumpf adding 12. Red Wing's Achilles heel was the 29 unforced errors that gave Lake City “too many points,” according to coach Lyons.

No individual statistics were available for Lake City.

The Wingers (1-1) will be off until Tuesday when Cannon Falls comes to Snoju Gymnasium, with a road trip to Rochester Century scheduled for Thursday.