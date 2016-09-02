Boys Soccer: Strong start not enough for Red Wing

Red Wing defender Nick Ramstad boots the ball downfield during the first half of Thursday's Big Nine Conference match against Winona in Red Wing. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

For the first 20 minutes of Red Wing’s Big Nine Conference match with Winona, things went according to plan for the Wingers. They kept control of the ball early on, and managed to get the first goal of the game. And for the visiting Winhawks, they could not get the timing down on their through balls and were called for offsides several times.

Then, Winona got the timing down and were able to run away on the offensive end.

Trailing 1-0, the Winhawks scored four straight goals, including a trio of scores for Caleb Harmon in a 5-2 victory at Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.

“Our goal tonight was to control the pace and I felt we did that in the first 20 minutes. Another goal was to get the first goal of the game and we got that,” said Red Wing boys’ soccer coach Tony Casci. “Then we got a little comfortable and they were able to score on that set piece. Then they started timing their runs on our back four a lot more. They started with five or six offsides and then they were able to time their runs and got a lot of speed towards our keeper.”

The early ball control paid off swimmingly for the Wingers in the 10th minute when Fletcher Zuerlein put the ball past the Winona defense to Hayden McNamee, who beat Winhawks goalkeeper Lucas Harmon for the score.

After scoring eight goals against Cannon Falls, the offensive momentum looked like it was going to carry over into Thursday.

“That was the intensity we brought,” Casci said. “I was more impressed in that first 20 minutes with that pressure we kept on them. If we do that, then players like Fletcher can do their jobs.”

Caleb tied things up for Winona when he bent the ball past Wingers’ goalie Payton Anderson to the the game in the 15th minute. That started the Winhawks’ string of four straight goals, with Caleb scoring goals in the 22nd and 35th minutes, along with a Hiroki Sasai chip shot in the 29th minute.

Down 4-1 at halftime, Red Wing got a small boost in the 57th minute when Barrent Blaney got a pass from McNamee and buried the ball in the net to make it 4-2. While they managed to get control of the ball again, the Wingers could not cut into Winona’s lead. With eight seconds remaining, the Winhawks added another goal by Lance Halberg.

While the five goals hurt, Anderson put up an outstanding performance in net for the Wingers, pulling off several acrobatic stops while coming up with 16 saves.

“Payton’s been rock solid for us back there,” Casci said. “This is one of those games where we maybe relied on him too much. The players in front of him need to communicate and get on the same page better. We got to help him out there, too.”

On Tuesday, Red Wing (1-2, 0-2 Big Nine) heads back on the road for a conference tilt with Rochester Century.