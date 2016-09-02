Girls Swimming: Owatonna narrowly edges Wingers

Coming down to the final race of Thursday’s Big Nine Conference girls’ swim meet, Owatonna slipped by Red Wing by the slimmest of margins for a 93-92 victory in Owatonna.

Cecelia De Jong and Sammy Kriese each picked up victories for the Wingers, along with two relay wins. De Jong won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 3.60 seconds, followed by a second-place time by LeEtta McDowell at 1:12.98. Then in the 100 breaststroke, Kriese took top honors at 1:15.17.

In the 200 medley relay, the foursome of Grace O’Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Claire King won in 2:00.86. King, De Jong, Marissa Kelly and Polina Duchelle ended the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:03.41.

Madison Beyers (200 freestyle, 2:21.16), Kriese (200 individual medley, 2:29.41), Teegan Beyers (100 freestyle, 1:01.79) and O’Brien (500 freestyle, 5:54.37) each tallied second-place finishes for Red Wing.

On Sept. 8, the Wingers will have their first home meet with a dual against Rochester Mayo.