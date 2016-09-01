Girls Soccer: Red Wing, Winona play to scoreless tie

Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Wingers' girls' soccer team duked it out in Big Nine Conference play through regulation and two overtime periods before the game finished as a 0-0 tie.

“We didn't allow any goals on set plays, so we're getting towards fixing that problem,” said Red Wing head coach David Thurston. “It was a very close, exciting game. There were a lot of close chances for both sides. I'm very, very happy with it. Winona's not the team they were in the past where they were pushovers.”

Still looking for their first goal of the fall, the Wingers put 21 shots on frame but could not find the back of the net. On the other end, goalkeeper Paige Harlow picked up her first shutout of the year with eight saves.

Red Wing (0-2-1, 0-1-1 Big Nine) returns home on Sept. 6 against Rochester Century.